OSACS, DHE to join hands for higher education of HIV students

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) and the Higher Education department are set to strengthen collaboration in an effort to secure better access to higher education and financial assistance for students with HIV or those from HIV-affected families.

The decision was taken during a meeting between OSACS project director Dr Akshay Kumar Satpathy and Higher Education director Kaliprasanna Mahapatra.

Dr Satpathy, who assumed the charge at OSACS recently, said the key focus of the meeting was to identify eligible students from HIV/AIDS-affected families and facilitate their access to the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana (GSSY), a state government scheme providing financial assistance for higher education.

Under the scheme, HIV/AIDS-affected families have been included as an eligible category. Students whose father, mother or both parents are affected by HIV/AIDS can avail the assistance, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria. Eligible students affected by HIV are also covered under the scheme.

The scheme provides annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to eligible students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students enrolled in non-technical, technical and professional courses can benefit from the scheme as per the applicable guidelines.

The assistance is intended to help students meet education-related expenses, including study materials, transportation and other academic needs. The meeting discussed measures to identify eligible students who may be missing out on the scheme due to lack of awareness about the benefits or the application process.

OSACS service centres at the district level and partner organisations will step up outreach among young people from HIV-affected families pursuing higher education, and inform them about the scheme.

The Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) functioning at the college level will also be mobilised to create awareness among students about HIV/AIDS and ensure a discrimination-free and dignified learning environment for students affected by HIV.