IDCO clears land allotment for 37 industrial projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has approved land allotment proposals for 37 industrial projects across the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of IDCO’s land allotment committee, chaired by additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development and chairperson of the corporation Usha Padhee.

Of the 37 proposals approved, 24 are for large industrial projects, while 13 relate to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The allotments are expected to facilitate faster implementation of projects, generate local employment and strengthen regional industrial activity and supply chains.

The approvals come as IDCO seeks to streamline land-related clearances and provide a more predictable and investor-friendly environment for industries. The corporation is also focusing on reducing the gap between administrative approvals and actual project execution on the ground.

The land allocations for upcoming industries were cleared after field inspection and reviews of industrial areas and strategic industrial corridors in Khurda, Cuttack and Kalinganagar.

During these visits, Padhee reviewed the progress of land development, master planning and the availability of essential infrastructure such as power, water supply, roads, connectivity and logistics facilities.

The corporation is also examining amenities required for workers, including safe and accessible infrastructure for women employees in industrial areas.