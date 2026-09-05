In Odisha 19-yr-old kills mom for not giving money for alcohol

BARIPADA: A 19-year-old youth allegedly strangled his mother to death for refusing to give him money for alcohol at Barajpur village under Baripada Sadar police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night.

The accused, Kuniya Singh, was arrested on Friday morning on charges of killing his mother Srimati Singh (56). Baripada SDPO Pravat Mallick said the accused worked at a private firm in Chennai and had returned home for Rakhi Purnima.

According to police, Kuniya reportedly created disturbances in the family due to his addiction to alcohol. He used to regularly demand money from his mother to buy alcohol. On being refused, he would allegedly steal rice from the house, sell it to local shops and use the money to buy liquor. This led to frequent quarrels between the mother and son.

On Thursday evening, another quarrel broke out between Kuniya and Srimati over the same issue. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly pushed his mother, causing her to fall against the edge of the verandah. He then reportedly strangled her to death.

In the night, neighbours found Srimati lying dead in front of her house. Kuniya was not present at the house. Upon finding injury marks around her neck, they alerted the local police.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot along with a scientific team and began investigation. The body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Police subsequently detained Kuniya when he returned to his house. Based on a complaint filed by Srimati’s relative, police registered a case under section 103(1) of the BNS. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.