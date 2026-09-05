Never misuse power, says Odisha CM Majhi to new batch of sub-inspectors

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday called upon the newly inducted police sub-inspectors to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity and professionalism while protecting the innocent and dealing firmly with criminals.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony of the 13th batch of cadet sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy here, Majhi gave the young officers three key mantras - stay completely away from corruption in line with the government’s zero tolerance policy; maintain the highest discipline in uniformed service and never misuse power.

“No criminal should escape and not a single innocent person should be harassed,” he said and urged them to discharge their duties with the motto of ‘Service and Security’. A total of 336 sub-inspectors, including 70 women, joined the state police after successfully completing two years of rigorous indoor and outdoor training. The significant representation of women reflected the changing social landscape and women’s empowerment in Odisha, Majhi said.

The chief minister said the police uniform represented not merely authority but a constitutional responsibility to serve society and protect the vulnerable. He urged the new officers to adopt the principle of ‘smart policing’ by remaining responsive to emerging challenges such as cybercrime, technology-enabled offences and modern forms of criminality.

The chief minister said law and order is crucial for industrialisation and development of the state over the next decade to realise the goal of a developed Odisha by 2036.