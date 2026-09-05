Odisha Literary Festival 2026 begins; 'Literature offers emotional, spiritual comfort', says Arif Mohammad Khan

BHUBANESWAR: The great works of literature and poetry provide people with emotional and spiritual comfort, particularly during difficult and anxious times, said veteran politician, scholar and former Governor of Keralam and Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Saturday.

Khan was speaking after inaugurating the 14th Odisha Literary Festival (OLF), organised by The New Indian Express, at Hotel Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar.

The event was attended by TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon and other dignitaries.

“Literature gives us emotional and spiritual comfort. In difficult times, when we are anxious, we turn to great works of literature and poetry. They give us solace of mind. They do not merely entertain us,” Khan said in his address.

Speaking about what inspires writers and poets, he said it is often an emotional or spiritual 'injury' that turns a person into an author or poet. However, he said, one need not personally experience such an injury.

“For sensitive minds, there are so many things happening around us that disturb our conscience. We feel concerned about them, and this makes us participants in them,” he said, citing Adi Kabi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, as a great example.

Khan said literary festivals provide an important platform to discover great works of literature and interact with people who share an interest in them.

He also spoke about the pursuit of knowledge and the purpose of life.