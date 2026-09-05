Odisha Literary Festival 2026: 'SIR cannot become a tool to target Muslims', says former CEC S Y Quraishi

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi on Saturday voiced strong reservations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, cautioning against the exercise being used to target Muslim voters by portraying them as "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

Speaking at the 14th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) here in a freewheeling conversation with Kaveree Bamzai, Quraishi said the ongoing debate over electoral rolls and citizenship had serious implications for India’s democracy and secular character.

Quraishi has previously criticised the SIR process for being focused on "exclusion", arguing that it had disrupted the conduct of free and fair elections. He has questioned the rationale of making millions of voters furnish documents and undergo an elaborate verification exercise in the name of detecting foreigners.

His remarks came against the backdrop of concerns that Muslims could disproportionately face exclusion from electoral rolls amid political rhetoric linking undocumented migrants with the community. Quraishi has maintained that being registered as a voter is a constitutional right and should not be treated as a favour granted by the Election Commission.