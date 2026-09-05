Third wave of floods wrecks lives in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: Around 1.5 lakh people in 75 villages across four blocks of Kendrapara district were affected by floods as the Brahmani and its tributary Kani swelled for the third time in a month on Thursday night.

The water level crossed the danger mark at several places in Pattamundai, Aul, Rajnagar, and Rajkanika blocks following the release of floodwater from the Rengali dam and incessant rainfall. Singhgaon panchayat under Pattamundai block, one of the worst-affected areas, has been cut off from the mainland. People in 10 wards of Pattamundai municipality are also marooned in the third flood.

Several flood-affected villages remain submerged under waist-deep water, forcing residents to move to higher grounds. The situation is particularly grim in Alapua, Taradipal, Penthapal, Kulasahi, Andara, Amruthamohani, Baluria, Bachara, Nilakanthapur, Srirampur, Damarapur, and Balabhadrapur under Pattamundai block.

Ajay Jena of Padanipal village under Aul block, whose six-room thatched house collapsed in the flood on August 22, is worried about rebuilding his home. “I had started rebuilding my house. But floodwater entered my house again on Thursday night, forcing me to abandon the reconstruction work,” said Ajay.

In Jagannathpur village under Amrotamohani panchayat of Pattamundai block, small village islands have appeared, replacing the usual landscape. Most of the villagers, however, have stayed home.