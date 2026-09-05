Third wave of floods wrecks lives in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: Around 1.5 lakh people in 75 villages across four blocks of Kendrapara district were affected by floods as the Brahmani and its tributary Kani swelled for the third time in a month on Thursday night.
The water level crossed the danger mark at several places in Pattamundai, Aul, Rajnagar, and Rajkanika blocks following the release of floodwater from the Rengali dam and incessant rainfall. Singhgaon panchayat under Pattamundai block, one of the worst-affected areas, has been cut off from the mainland. People in 10 wards of Pattamundai municipality are also marooned in the third flood.
Several flood-affected villages remain submerged under waist-deep water, forcing residents to move to higher grounds. The situation is particularly grim in Alapua, Taradipal, Penthapal, Kulasahi, Andara, Amruthamohani, Baluria, Bachara, Nilakanthapur, Srirampur, Damarapur, and Balabhadrapur under Pattamundai block.
Ajay Jena of Padanipal village under Aul block, whose six-room thatched house collapsed in the flood on August 22, is worried about rebuilding his home. “I had started rebuilding my house. But floodwater entered my house again on Thursday night, forcing me to abandon the reconstruction work,” said Ajay.
In Jagannathpur village under Amrotamohani panchayat of Pattamundai block, small village islands have appeared, replacing the usual landscape. Most of the villagers, however, have stayed home.
“Conditions for the marooned villagers are miserable. In the worst-hit areas, little can be done until the water recedes. Nobody is sure how long that will take,” said Basant Rout of Gobindapur village under Aul block.
Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said the administration is monitoring vulnerable areas amid concerns over rising water levels in some rivers. “Many people in the district have been completely cut off from the mainland due to the third flood. Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas, with the administration working to provide assistance to people impacted by the floods,” he said.
The collector said 42 boats are involved in rescue operations in the affected areas and relief is being provided to the flood-hit villages.