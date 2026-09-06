Naveen questions delay in re-conducting Odisha police exam cancelled over 2025 question paper leak

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday questioned the state government over the delay in conducting the Combined Police Service Examination, which was cancelled in 2025 following a question paper leak.

In a post on X, Naveen asked when the examination would be conducted and when those allegedly involved in the question paper leak racket would face stringent punishment.

Naveen accused the BJP government of wasting nearly a year of thousands of aspirants and said the delay had left their careers and future uncertain.

“The incapability of the double-engine government has disappointed the youth of Odisha,” he said, adding that the delay was eroding public faith in transparency and impartiality in government recruitment.

He urged the state government to immediately issue a notification for re-conducting the examination. “People of Odisha no longer want to hear the false speeches of the BJP government. They are preparing to give a befitting reply to this betrayal,” he said.

Naveen also contrasted the situation with the appointment of a batch of sub-inspectors. While the SI batch is completing training and receiving appointments, he said, thousands of aspirants affected by the paper leak remain uncertain about their future.

His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended passing-out parade of the 13th batch of sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

Naveen pointed out that the recruitment process for the 336 officers who completed two years of training and joined the Odisha Police had begun during the previous BJD government.

He congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to work with a firm resolve to strengthen the justice system and serve the people.