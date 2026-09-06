Odisha CM Majhi urges students to stay off social media, focus on studies and building skills

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday advised students to focus on studies rather than wasting time on social media.

Addressing a Teachers’ Day function at the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack, Majhi said, “As a student, your first responsibility is to study well, acquire skills and contribute to your own development and the development of the country. This is the basic objective of our education process. Stay away from anything that is likely to create obstacles in building their career.”

The chief minister said Odisha has become the first state in the country to provide free education from kindergarten to postgraduate-level under its ‘KG to PG’ initiative. Free textbooks and mid-day meals were being provided to students of Classes IX and X while the Shaheed Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana had been introduced for tribal students, he said.