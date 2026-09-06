Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Colonial mentality to blame for erasing India’s scientific heroes

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from British colonial rulers, Indian society and psyche are equally to blame for exhibiting a collective amnesia toward its scientific heroes, said scientist and author Anand Ranganathan at the 14th edition of Odisha Literary Festival here on Saturday.

Attending a session on ‘Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science: Discovering What’s lost’, Anand said some of the greatest heroes of Indian Science such as Azizul Haque, Ram Nath Chopra, Upendranath Brahmachari, Hem Chandra Bose, and Yellapragada Subbarow are contemporary historical figures.

“A lot of their discoveries happened in independent India. It’s not that they were medieval and people forgot them. These scientific figures were present. They saved our grandfathers and fathers, millions of them. And yet we forgot them. So I think it’s a bit to do with both our psyche that we tend to be ignorant about our own heroes, and the racism of Brits,” he said.

Writer and corporate leader Sheetal Ranganathan, who co-authored the book ‘Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science’ with Anand, said these five 20th-century Indian scientists and researchers belong to a period during which the atmosphere didn’t enable science. In fact, there were more reasons that would discourage people to pick up a career in science and research, given institutional racism and lack of funds during the British Raj.

“Forget about science and funds, we were being robbed of our legacy, the pride of calling ourselves Indian and the Indian knowledge system during colonial rule. But these scientific figures were able to produce such brilliant works at that point in time despite facing severe resource constraints, systemic discrimination, and a lack of institutional support,” she said.