Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Had no idea Irrfan Khan touched so many lives, says wife Sutapa

BHUBANESWAR: Writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar said late actor Irrfan Khan, her husband, continues to inspire a generation of young actors even years after his passing. This has become a source of strength for her as she learns to live with his absence.

Speaking during the session ‘Remembering Irrfan: A Life in Cinema’ on the first day of the Odisha Literary Festival 2026 on Saturday, she said, “I liked the way he has kind of motivated the younger generation, which is my power and spirit, in which I find the strength to live.” She said young actors who may never have considered acting were encouraged by Irrfan’s journey from outside the traditional film industry.

Sikdar said she continues to receive messages from people whose lives he touched. “I had no idea Irrfan touched so many people’s lives. That’s when I realised that when somebody is true to their craft through their life, it is going to go ahead.”

For Sikdar, Irrfan’s legacy extends beyond his performances. “He was not merely a craftsman or a skilled actor. He had a spiritual connection with the craft,” she said.

“He had this curiosity about everything. That is what I still miss,” Sikdar said. She said Irrfan was an avid reader and documentary watcher. Sikdar said Irrfan’s curiosity remained intact even after he became internationally recognised. His interest in nature, organic farming and India’s diversity reflected the same outlook.