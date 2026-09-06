Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Ideological divide between left and right questioned

BHUBANESWAR: As a deep ideological divide between left and right perspectives continues to reshape research, campus culture, and historical narratives in the Indian academic sphere, a fundamental question inevitably arises: which approach truly offers the path forward?

The question took centre stage at the 14th edition of Odisha Literary Festival here on Saturday during a discussion on ‘Ideology in Academics: Left, Right, Who is Right’ featuring Sri Aurobindo Chair (Hon), Vedere University Makarand R Paranjape and eminent author and historian Ratan Sharda.

Initiating the discussion, Paranjape dismissed the ideological division stating that the whole debate between left and right is irrelevant. “It is a diversion from the problem facing the country,” he said. Raising questions on such divisive ideology, Paranjape sought to know if education was to free oneself from ideology or replace one ideology with another.

Expressing deep concern over the state of education in the country today, Paranjape said, “Look at the state of universities today. Not only coaching mafia, look at the fake degrees and rackets in recruitments. What about these things.” He stressed that universities should give priority to intellectual independence, rigorous academic standards, and the critical capacity to analyse all competing ideologies.

Sharda also dismissed the left and right division stating that India is a very complex society. He said there are so many philosophies and ideas in the country. “You can have left and non-left division, beyond that I cannot agree,” he added.