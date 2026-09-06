Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Prioritise native plants in city landscaping, says conservationist Neha Sinha

BHUBANESWAR: Nature is an integral part of urban life and prioritising native plants in city landscaping is crucial to supporting local ecosystems, said conservationist and author Neha Sinha at Odisha Literary Festival 2026 on Saturday.
Speaking at her session, ‘Chasing Fireflies, Talking to Trees: The Inner World of Nature’, moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Sinha challenged the conventional perception of cities as concrete jungles.
Drawing from her book ‘Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi,’ she highlighted how urban centres such as Delhi harbour immense biodiversity, with wildlife and ecosystems continuing to thrive alongside dense human populations.
Sinha emphasised the idea of everyday coexistence between people and nature. Urban spaces, she said, are not ecological dead zones but active habitats for a range of resilient species.
“Indian peafowl, flying foxes and yellow-footed green pigeons are among the species that have adapted to life in and around the capital, demonstrating how wildlife can persist even amid rapid urbanisation,” she underlined.
A key focus of Sinha’s address was the need to rethink urban forestry and landscaping. Sinha made a strong case for planting native Indian species over exotic ones. Trees such as palash, neem and jal are better adapted to local soil and crucial for local ecosystem, she said.
Sinha also spoke about the possibility of restoring degraded urban ecosystems, including the Yamuna and biodiversity parks. She highlighted a positive trend where non-conservationists such as runners, cyclists and corporate professionals are increasingly involved in environmental awareness and protection efforts for spaces like the Aravalis, demonstrating a growing public connection to nature. She called for a systemic shift in how urban waterways are managed, emphasising the need for restoring polluted, drain-like nullahs that are flowing into rivers.
Closing her session, Sinha offered a simple, practical solution for fostering an ecological mindset: stepping away from screens and observing the natural world firsthand.
The author said by noticing the seasonal shifts in neighbourhood trees and the arrival of migratory birds, citizens can build a personal connection with their surroundings, a crucial first step toward long-term civic activism and environmental care.