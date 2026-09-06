Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Prioritise native plants in city landscaping, says conservationist Neha Sinha

BHUBANESWAR: Nature is an integral part of urban life and prioritising native plants in city landscaping is crucial to supporting local ecosystems, said conservationist and author Neha Sinha at Odisha Literary Festival 2026 on Saturday.

Speaking at her session, ‘Chasing Fireflies, Talking to Trees: The Inner World of Nature’, moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Sinha challenged the conventional perception of cities as concrete jungles.

Drawing from her book ‘Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi,’ she highlighted how urban centres such as Delhi harbour immense biodiversity, with wildlife and ecosystems continuing to thrive alongside dense human populations.

Sinha emphasised the idea of everyday coexistence between people and nature. Urban spaces, she said, are not ecological dead zones but active habitats for a range of resilient species.

“Indian peafowl, flying foxes and yellow-footed green pigeons are among the species that have adapted to life in and around the capital, demonstrating how wildlife can persist even amid rapid urbanisation,” she underlined.

A key focus of Sinha’s address was the need to rethink urban forestry and landscaping. Sinha made a strong case for planting native Indian species over exotic ones. Trees such as palash, neem and jal are better adapted to local soil and crucial for local ecosystem, she said.