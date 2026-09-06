Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Queens were central to Odisha’s diplomatic ties, says Anirudh Kanisetti

BHUBANESWAR: The most fascinating part of Odisha’s medieval history is that the queens almost served as an index of the diplomatic connections the state had, said author and historian Anirudh Kanisetti at the 14th Odisha Literary Festival on Saturday.

In a conversation with senior journalist and session moderator Kaveree Bamzai on ‘Odisha and the Medieval World: A Snapshot’, Kanisetti said queens like Prithvi Mahadevi were instrumental in diplomatic relations and political stability. They held real power, often acting as patrons of art and religion, and maintained dynastic continuity.

He described Ratnagiri as one of the most important early sites of tantric development in Odisha. “Patronised by several medieval dynasties, including the Bhaumakaras, the Buddhist monastry reflects Odisha’s importance in the development of religious ideas,” said the award-winning author.

Speaking about Lingaraj temple, the historian pointed out that its architectural form neither fitted into the North Indian nor the South Indian model. “The temple complex is an evidence of Odisha’s position as a crossroads of ideas between different parts of the sub-continent,” he said.

Kanisetti further added, “In medieval India, the mark of a great conqueror, which is to say the mark of a great politician, is to build a great temple.” He cited the example of the Sun Temple at Konark. Referring to a sculpture of a war horse on the premises of the Sun Temple, Kanisetti said it symbolised victory of the Eastern Ganga ruler Narasimhadeva I over the Bengal Sultanate.