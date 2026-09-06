Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Term ‘Alpha male’ has little relevance to human behaviour, says actor Parashar

BHUBANESWAR: Actor Amol Parashar questioned the notion of the ‘alpha male’ and said the terminology itself was borrowed from the wolf pack and had little relevance to human behaviour.

Speaking during a session titled ‘From Chitvan to Dr Prabhat: Staying Close to The Ground’ at the Odisha Literary Fesitval on Saturday, he said, “The discourse of calling people Alpha and Beta is something I don’t subscribe to.”

The actor said the notion that men who do not resort to violence or abuse are somehow inferior was problematic. “There is always an alpha above us, for example, the boss or even the director on set. So the whole idea that people who don’t beat up and abuse others are somehow lesser than the alpha man is wrong.”

Parashar said his play ‘Besharam Aadmi’ questions conventional expectations placed on men. “I think the idea that men are only supposed to be a certain way and that way is the only way to make them attractive or desirable is what I questioned in the play.”

He also spoke about his unconventional journey into acting. A student of DPS, RK Puram in Delhi, Parashar said he was a nerd and not involved in dramatics at school. He later graduated from IIT Delhi and worked at a corporate firm, where, he said he was “crunching numbers for the Americans.”