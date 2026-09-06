Storm-hit villagers in Odisha block NH-53, demand compensation for losses in Bargarh

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Chakarkend village in Bargarh blocked the National Highway-53 for nearly two hours on Saturday, demanding compensation for losses suffered during a severe storm and heavy rains that lashed the area on July 28.

The storm reportedly uprooted a large number of trees within a radius of nearly four km of the village, while strong winds blew away asbestos sheets from several houses. Heavy rains damaged standing crops, created large breaches in agricultural fields and left several patches of farmland covered with sand. Fallen trees also disrupted road connectivity to the village for nearly two days.

While several voluntary organisations from the district had provided cooked food, polythene sheets and essential medicines to the affected villagers, residents alleged that they had received little or no assistance from the government.

According to villagers, the local MLA and district officials including the sub-collector and tehsildar visited the area and assured them that the damage would be properly assessed and adequate compensation provided. However, barring a handful of affected persons who received only Rs 4,000 each, most villagers claimed they did not receive any assistance.