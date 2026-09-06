Two held for raping 32-year-old woman in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of raping a 32-year-old woman in Chandikhole area four days ago.

The accused are Ramachandra Sahoo (27) of Khajinia village under Badachana police limits and Chhabindra Tarai (28) of Marjitapur village under Jenapur police limits. The incident which took place on Tuesday night, came to light after the survivor, a resident of Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area, lodged a complaint at police station on Wednesday.

Police said, Ramachandra, who works as a cook at a hotel in Sukinda area, was known to the survivor and also works in the area. On Tuesday afternoon, Ramachandra reportedly called her and told her that her husband was unwell and staying near Chandikhole. The survivor then travelled to Chandikhole by bus at around 7 pm.

Ramachandra, who was waiting for her at the Chandikhole bus stop, reportedly took her on his motorcycle to an abandoned bungalow near Chandi Temple chowk. After some time, Ramachandra’s friend Chhabindra arrived at the spot. Police said both accused consumed alcohol and reportedly raped her before leaving her at the spot in the early hours of Wednesday.