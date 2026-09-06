Two held for raping 32-year-old woman in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of raping a 32-year-old woman in Chandikhole area four days ago.
The accused are Ramachandra Sahoo (27) of Khajinia village under Badachana police limits and Chhabindra Tarai (28) of Marjitapur village under Jenapur police limits. The incident which took place on Tuesday night, came to light after the survivor, a resident of Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area, lodged a complaint at police station on Wednesday.
Police said, Ramachandra, who works as a cook at a hotel in Sukinda area, was known to the survivor and also works in the area. On Tuesday afternoon, Ramachandra reportedly called her and told her that her husband was unwell and staying near Chandikhole. The survivor then travelled to Chandikhole by bus at around 7 pm.
Ramachandra, who was waiting for her at the Chandikhole bus stop, reportedly took her on his motorcycle to an abandoned bungalow near Chandi Temple chowk. After some time, Ramachandra’s friend Chhabindra arrived at the spot. Police said both accused consumed alcohol and reportedly raped her before leaving her at the spot in the early hours of Wednesday.
She contacted her relatives on Wednesday morning, following which she was taken to Sukinda community health centre for treatment. She then lodged a complaint against the duo.
Kalinga Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation. A police team conducted raids in Badachana and Jenapur areas and nabbed both accused on Friday night.
Kalinga Nagar additional SP Suprasanna Mallick said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. “We have conducted medical examinations of both the accused and the survivor. A motorcycle and a mobile phone have been seized from the accused,” he said.
The accused were produced before a local court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.