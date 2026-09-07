BJP targets BJD, Congress for ‘anti-people policies’ ahead of Odisha local body elections

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday launched a sharp offensive against the opposition BJD and Congress and accused them of pursuing “anti-national and anti-Odisha” politics and misleading people on key issues.

Adopting a political resolution in the concluding session of the two-day state executive committee meeting in Cuttack, the saffron party condemned the conduct of the two parties on contemporary national and state issues.

The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to tarnish India’s image despite the country’s economy growing at 7.8 per cent under adverse circumstances. It alleged that opposition parties were “joining hands with forces working against the country’s unity, security and sovereignty”.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, addressed the meeting on the day, spoke about the various welfare schemes of the government and its implementation. Addressing the meeting, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh urged party workers to strengthen their grassroots connect and win people’s confidence in the forthcoming local elections. Santosh said the BJP government in the state has prioritised a service-oriented approach with the chief minister and his government regularly hearing people’s grievances.