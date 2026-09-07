Devi Awards: Move women from welfare beneficiaries to partners, leaders in development, says Odisha Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Sunday called for a shift from viewing women merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes to recognising them as partners, leaders and drivers of development.

Addressing the Devi Awards ceremony, organised by The New Indian Express here in presence of TNIE editorial director Prabhu Chawla and Group CEO Lakshmi Menon, Parida said women-led growth must be central to Odisha’s transformation into a developed state and contribute to the national goal of a Viksit Bharat.

“Devi Awards celebrate the modern expression of Shakti - women who create, lead and transform the society. We worship Shakti in our temples and revere the strength of women in our traditions. Tonight, we celebrate Shakti in its most powerful modern form,” she said.

Parida, also the minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, said the society must create an environment that provides women with opportunities, resources and freedom to exercise their potential.

“We want our daughters to become entrepreneurs. We want women to lead enterprises and embrace technology and innovation. We want greater participation of women in governance and decision-making at every level,” Parida said.

Describing Mission Shakti as a major instrument of women’s social and economic transformation, Parida said, “Odisha’s vision is evolving from women’s welfare to women’s empowerment, from women’s empowerment to women’s leadership and from women’s leadership to a women-led economy.”