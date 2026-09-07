Devi Awards: Move women from welfare beneficiaries to partners, leaders in development, says Odisha Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Sunday called for a shift from viewing women merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes to recognising them as partners, leaders and drivers of development.
Addressing the Devi Awards ceremony, organised by The New Indian Express here in presence of TNIE editorial director Prabhu Chawla and Group CEO Lakshmi Menon, Parida said women-led growth must be central to Odisha’s transformation into a developed state and contribute to the national goal of a Viksit Bharat.
“Devi Awards celebrate the modern expression of Shakti - women who create, lead and transform the society. We worship Shakti in our temples and revere the strength of women in our traditions. Tonight, we celebrate Shakti in its most powerful modern form,” she said.
Parida, also the minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, said the society must create an environment that provides women with opportunities, resources and freedom to exercise their potential.
“We want our daughters to become entrepreneurs. We want women to lead enterprises and embrace technology and innovation. We want greater participation of women in governance and decision-making at every level,” Parida said.
Describing Mission Shakti as a major instrument of women’s social and economic transformation, Parida said, “Odisha’s vision is evolving from women’s welfare to women’s empowerment, from women’s empowerment to women’s leadership and from women’s leadership to a women-led economy.”
Referring to the Subhadra scheme, she said its objective was not merely financial assistance but strengthening women’s confidence, financial independence and participation in the economy and society. “When a woman becomes financially empowered, the impact extends far beyond her own life. She strengthens her family, her community and ultimately the economy of the state and nation,” she said.
Calling upon the awardees to continue breaking barriers and opening doors for others, she said, “The greatest measure of success is not how high we rise individually. It is how many others rise because we rose. Continue to inspire, continue to break the barriers and continue to open doors for others. Whenever you move one step forward, remember to take another woman with you.”
The deputy chief minister said a developed Odisha cannot be built without the full participation of women and expressed hope that the Devi Awards would continue to identify and celebrate women from every corner of Odisha and India.
The fifth edition of Devi Awards in Odisha honoured 10 trailblazing women, who have demonstrated excellence, commitment and impact across diverse fields.
They remarkable line-up included Odissi exponent and choreographer Aruna Mohanty; senior IPS officer Shyni S; Pattachitra artist Laxmi Meher; acclaimed writer Paramita Satpathy; scientist and entrepreneur Sumona Karjee Mishra; molecular scientist Prof Debasmita Pankaj
Alone; theatre artist and actor Sujata Priyambada Choudhury; entrepreneur Nina Singh; environmentalist and conservationist Nalini Kandi; and para athlete Jayanti Behera.