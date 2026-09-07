Devis burn bright

BHUBANESWAR: As the Devi Awardees received the prestigious honour, they looked back on the paths that brought them there, and ahead to the work that still remains.

Conservationist Nalini Kandi said the honour was closely tied to her commitment to protecting nature and encouraging collective action.

“Being honoured with the Devi Award is a recognition of my commitment to environmental conservation. I will continue to plant trees and encourage others to conserve the environment. By this, we can stop storms and protect future generations,” Kandi said.

Odissi exponent and Padma Awardee Aruna Mohanty said the recognition is an opportunity to continue using her art to speak about issues affecting society. “As a woman, I feel I have responsibility to our society and dance is the only language I know to express myself,” she said.

Actor and theatre practitioner Sujata Priyambada Choudhury said the award marked a journey shaped by the transformative power of theatre. “Entering the field of theatre by overcoming restrictive social conditions was a challenge. However, it was the love of my audience and the recognition I received that empowered me to build a lasting career,” she said.

Senior IPS officer Shyni S said the recognition was an encouragement to continue with the responsibility of addressing social inequalities.

“When we talk of crime against women, it’s primarily a particular patriarchy that we need to address and as a woman I would like to request all women to take care of other women around them in this journey,” she said.