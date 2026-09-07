Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Food stories — the uniting and divisive power of the plate

BHUBANESWAR: There’s a general belief that we are what we eat. But, food writer Aali Kumar begs to differ. She believes we, as Indians, are also what we do not eat.

In a chat with session moderator and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, along with co-panellists, food writer-author Meher Mirza, and author-chef Maria Goretti on ‘Food Stories: What We Eat is Who We Are’, at the Odisha Literary Festival on Sunday, Kumar said caste and class, along with dietary rules, also influence what finds its way onto the Indian plate.

She said food is also absence and exclusion. For Kumar, the kitchen is a site of historical enquiry. She spoke about ‘Manasollasa’, an 11th century Sanskrit text which she described as the first cookbook written in India.

Her fellow panellists and the audience were taken by surprise when she said the book also contains a ‘rat curry’ recipe. The reaction led her to question who gets to define what constitutes acceptable food and culture. Kumar, founder of The House of Zaikanama, said our taste palates carry stories of migration, displacement, conflict and invasion. “Our present palate is probably just 300 years old. Before that, our palate and the kind of foods we would have liked would be very different.”

Mirza spoke about her book ‘Sea, Salt and Spice’, that traces Mumbai’s history through its food. Mirza said while researching about the food history of the city, she came to realise that despite having lived there all her life, there was still a lot to know when it came to food.