Odisha Literary Festival 2026: State can hit hard when protests cross limits, author Amish to Gen Z

BHUBANESWAR: Author and former director of the Nehru Centre and minister for Culture and Education at the High Commission of India in the UK Amish Tripathi on Sunday advised Gen Z to protest within constitutional limits, cautioning that while the Indian State can be “very soft” when protests remain within the law, it can be “very hard” when those limits are crossed.

Speaking at the session ‘Dharma in Daily Life: The Morality Question’ on the second day of Odisha Literary Festival on Sunday, Amish said, “As long as the protest is within constitutional limits, it’s okay. But, when you cross a line, in India, the State will be very hard on you, regardless of the party.”

Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in July, Amish said parts of the movement had turned anarchic due to violence, but maintained that the protesters had legitimate demands. “They have the right to protest that exams should be clean and they should have jobs. They have achieved stuff because they remained within the constitutional limits,” he observed.

He pointed out that a committee had been constituted to look into the examination-related concerns. He also cited the announcement of a free online coaching scheme which, in a way, would address the challenges of the high cost of coaching being faced by students.