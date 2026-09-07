Odisha Literary Festival 2026: Talat Mahmood’s legacy lives on through ghazals & global concerts

BHUBANESWAR: Talat Mahmood, one of the defining voices of India’s golden era of film music and a pioneer of ghazal singing, continues to resonate with younger generations, said journalist, author and Hunar TV founder Sahar Zaman at the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF-2026) here on Sunday.

In a conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai during the session ‘Decoding a Legend: The Life and Times of a Singing Star’, Zaman, grandniece of the legendary singer, recalled Mahmood’s journey from Lucknow to Kolkata and Mumbai, his rise as a playback singer and his later emergence as an actor.

Born into a culturally rich family in Lucknow, Mahmood grew up surrounded by mushairas and musical gatherings where artists such as Begum Akhtar and Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan performed. Although his father was initially reluctant to see him pursue singing as a profession, Mahmood followed his passion.

Zaman highlighted a lesser-known contribution of Mahmood, the role he played in discovering and encouraging young flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia during a recording session at All India Radio, Cuttack.

Mahmood reportedly urged composer Madan Mohan to bring the young musician to Bombay, helping open a new chapter in Chaurasia’s career.

Mahmood was also among the earliest Indian singers to take music on international concert tours. Beginning in 1956, he performed across East Africa, Britain, the US and other destinations, including at London’s Royal Albert Hall. In the US, he was introduced as the ‘Frank Sinatra of India’.

Though Mahmood also enjoyed considerable popularity as an actor and appeared in 13 films, including opposite Nutan and Mala Sinha, he eventually gave up acting to concentrate on singing.

Zaman said the continuing popularity of his songs on social media and among young listeners demonstrated the enduring appeal of the ‘purity’ of his voice and lyrics.