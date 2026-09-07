Odisha man kills wife for refusing to hand over Rs 5,000 received under women’s welfare scheme

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband for refusing to hand over Rs 5,000 she had received under Subhadra Yojana, in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday night.
The incident took place in Jankoti Balarampur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits. The deceased was identified as Pushpalata Swain. Her husband, Digambar Swain (42), reportedly tried to take his own life after committing the crime but was saved, said police.
Sources said Pushpalata had received Rs 20,000 in four installments under the Subhadra Yojana. She had planned to invest the money either in a small business or cultivation. However, her husband, who was reportedly addicted to alcohol, regularly demanded money from her for drinking and other expenses.
Family members claimed Digambar had earlier assaulted Pushpalata on several occasions for refusing to hand over the Subhadra money. On August 28, the woman received her fifth installment of Rs 5,000 under the Subhadra scheme. She had planned to use the money to purchase fertiliser for kharif cultivation.
Mother-in-law Manorama Swain said her son was forcing Pushpalata to withdraw the money and give it to him. When my daughter-in-law refused, he locked her inside the bedroom and killed her, she said.
Around midnight, Digambar allegedly locked the bedroom from inside and demanded the Subhadra money. When Pushpalata refused, he attacked her with a sharp iron rod. Hearing her screams for help, Manorama, who was sleeping in another room with her five-year-old grandson, reportedly knocked on the door but could not enter as it was locked from inside.
On being informed, a police team reached the spot, broke open the door and rushed a profusely-bleeding Pushpalata to the district headquarters hospital. However, she was declared brought dead by doctors. Digambar reportedly attempted to hang himself with a rope in the room, but was saved by police.
Jagatsinghpur SDPO Dibyaranjan Nath said prima facie, it appeared that a dispute between the couple over Subhadra money led to the murder. The accused has been detained for interrogation. Further investigation is underway.