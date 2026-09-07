Odisha man kills wife for refusing to hand over Rs 5,000 received under women’s welfare scheme

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband for refusing to hand over Rs 5,000 she had received under Subhadra Yojana, in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Jankoti Balarampur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits. The deceased was identified as Pushpalata Swain. Her husband, Digambar Swain (42), reportedly tried to take his own life after committing the crime but was saved, said police.

Sources said Pushpalata had received Rs 20,000 in four installments under the Subhadra Yojana. She had planned to invest the money either in a small business or cultivation. However, her husband, who was reportedly addicted to alcohol, regularly demanded money from her for drinking and other expenses.

Family members claimed Digambar had earlier assaulted Pushpalata on several occasions for refusing to hand over the Subhadra money. On August 28, the woman received her fifth installment of Rs 5,000 under the Subhadra scheme. She had planned to use the money to purchase fertiliser for kharif cultivation.