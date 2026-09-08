CM Majhi to begin UAE investment outreach today

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to attract global investments and strengthen business ties between the state and the Gulf country.

The visit, from September 9 to 12, will be Majhi’s second international investment roadshow and cover Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The chief minister is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with UAE government officials, sovereign investment funds, institutional investors and business leaders.

In Abu Dhabi, the CM will participate in a roundtable with IHC, one of the world’s largest investment firms, sign memoranda of cooperation (MoCs), and meet the UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi and representatives of sovereign investment funds.

The CM will then travel to Dubai for one-to-one meetings with industry leaders and prospective investors. On September 11, he will attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet and interact with the Odia diaspora.

The state government will showcase Odisha’s industrial strengths, investment-ready ecosystem and emerging sectors, seeking to deepen investment, trade and industrial partnerships with UAE-based businesses and global investors.