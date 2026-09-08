Create opportunities, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati tells graduating students

SAMBALPUR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday urged graduates to develop the courage and skills to create opportunities rather than wait for them.

Addressing the 36th convocation of Sambalpur University at Burla here, the Governor said the graduating students were entering professional life at a time when emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, space technology and clean energy were opening new avenues for young professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Do not wait for jobs and opportunities. Create opportunities for yourself and become problem-solvers, innovators and entrepreneurs,” he told the students.

Referring to India’s estimated real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27, Kambhampati said it reflected the resilience of the Indian economy. “India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 should be viewed by students not merely as a government policy but as an opportunity for innovation, research and entrepreneurship in areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage and electric mobility,” he said.

The Governor also stressed the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, saying education must go beyond marks and degrees and equip students with critical thinking, skills, research capabilities and entrepreneurial abilities. He appreciated former Union Education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan’s contribution towards advancing the objectives of the NEP.

In his address, Pradhan said education must be integrated with skills to make young people competent and responsible. “When education is combined with skills, true competence is created,” he said.