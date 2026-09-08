Four held in Chandopala land fraud case after victim tracks down accused

NUAPADA : Nuapada police has arrested four persons in connection with the Chandopala land fraud case, three days after the owner of the property tracked down the man who impersonated him to sell his land.

The arrested persons are Dumal Rana of Gudbheli village under Goherapadar in Chhattisgarh, who impersonated landowner Satyanarayan Pradhani, besides Deomati Majhi of Deodara village in Komna and two land brokers Dullav Nial of Solbandh and Tulasi Rana of Samarsingh village, said police. Deomati had allegedly posed as the land owner’s sister, Kumudini.

Komna police arrested the accused and produced in court on Sunday. The arrests comes after Satyanarayan traced the person accused of impersonating him. With alleged delay in police action even after registration of a case, Satyanarayan’s family had circulated the photograph of the fake owner through social media. Their efforts led them to Rana, who was traced to Tetelkunti village under Mainpur police limits in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh.

The family caught Rana and handed him over to Sinapali police on September 4. Subsequently, Komna police took the accused into custody and questioned him. Satyanarayan’s family had threatened to stage dharna outside the Nuapada collector’s office on September 7 if police failed to arrest the accused.