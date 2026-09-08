Miscreant loots Rs 2.37 lakh from bank at gunpoint in Odisha

ROURKELA: A gun-wielding unidentified miscreant looted `2.37 lakh from the Kirei branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Sundargarh district late on Monday afternoon.

Sundargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra said a miscreant armed with firearm entered the bank at around 3.15 pm on Monday. After terrorising the staff, he looted `2.37 lakh. The miscreant escaped after scaling the boundary wall of the bank.

Sources said four staff were present inside the branch during the incident. Besides, two women customers were outside the bank. After entering the bank, the miscreant suddenly moved a few steps back. When the bank’s messenger went to inquire, he was taken hostage at gunpoint. The miscreant instructed all the bank staff to keep quiet and put their hands up. He then collected `2.37 lakh from the cash counter and escaped.

The miscreant was wearing a cap and his face was covered with a cloth. Sources said he and his associate came to the bank on a motorcycle. While he went inside, the other waited outside the bank.

The SDPO said footage of CCTV cameras is being analysed to identify and nab the miscreant. Investigation is underway to ascertain if the miscreant had any accomplice.