‘Missing’ 70-year-old woman spotted on TV at old-age home, reunited with family after five years in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A live television broadcast and a teenage grandson’s sharp eye have brought about an emotional reunion of a woman ‘missing’ for five years with her family.

Indu Bisoyi had disappeared five years ago while living with her son Upendra and daughter-in-law Urmila in Ganapati Nagar Labour Colony at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar. Her grandson, Bikram, spotted her on a live television programme from an old-age home in Bhubaneswar last Saturday.

Indu, a native of Baramunduli village under Patiguda panchayat in Sankhemundi block of Ganjam district, had reportedly developed a mild mental health disorder after the deaths of her elder and younger sons.

When she disappeared, Upendra had gone to Mumbai for work, leaving her with Urmila and their son Bikram, then 12 years old. That day, Urmila and Bikram had gone to collect government-supplied ration rice, leaving Indu at home. The elderly woman later went to a nearby ration shop to buy some essentials but never returned. Bikram searched nearby houses and lanes for his grandmother but could not find her.

Upendra returned from Mumbai and searched for his mother across Bhubaneswar, but could not find her. After Bikram recognised Indu on the TV programme, the family reached there and brought her back to Baramunduli, where joyous scenes and celebration greeted her.

According to reports, the day Indu went missing, she had been found sitting by the roadside and crying because she could neither recall her home address nor find her way back.