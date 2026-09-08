Odisha Cabinet approves Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister MohanCharan Majhi on Monday approved the OdishaJan Vishwas Bill-2026, the second phase ofthe state’s regulatory reform for reducing complianceburden on businesses and citizens.

The proposed legislation seeks to go beyondthe decriminalisation measures introduced underthe Odisha Jan Vishwas Act, 2025, by simplifyinglicensing and permission requirements,eliminating overlapping approvals and extendingthe validity of several industrial licences andregistrations, said chief secretary Anu Garg inher post-cabinet briefing at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The Bill of the Industries department proposesamendments to 62 provisions across 16 stateActs administered by 11 departments. The reformshave been divided into two schedules. Schedule I proposes 35 amendments across 11Acts dealing with decriminalisation and rationalisationof minor, technical and procedural offences.

These include replacing imprisonment ordisproportionate fines with monetary penalties,updating outdated penalties and introducingsimpler administrat ive or appellatemechanisms. Schedule II contains 27 amendments acrossfive Acts aimed at rationalising nine regulatoryapprovals.

The measures include extending validityperiods, reducing or eliminating renewalrequirements and introducing intimation-basedregistration or no objection certificate mechanismswherever considered appropriate. The reforms also seek to address duplicationin licensing.

For certain activities, businesseswill not have to obtain separate licences fromother state departments if they already possessthe requisite municipal trade licence.

The Bill also proposes simplification of severalother business-related permissions, includinglonger validity of agricultural market licences,rationalised gram panchayat licensingrequirements and easier permissions for nameboards, public-street works and specified temporarycommercial activities.

Garg said, “The measures are intended to reduceregulatory friction, litigation and proceduraldelays while improving certainty for businessesand investors. The reforms will enhanceadministrative efficiency and strengthen citizenand investor confidence by moving towards amore trust-based regulatory framework.”