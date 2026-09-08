Odisha cabinet approves new rules for Shree Jagannath Temple land settlement

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet has approved framing of the Shree Jagannath Temple Land Management Rules, 2026, to bring greater transparency, accountability and efficiency in the settlement of temple land spread across the state.

As per the new rules approved at the meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, clear valuation norms based on bench mark value (BMV) or average land sale statistics (ALSS), whichever is higher, have been prescribed for all categories of beneficiaries, including the ‘sevakas’, ‘mathas’, ‘non-sevakas’ and others. However, commercial land up to 0.250 decimal will be valued at four times the BMV or ALSS, whichever is higher.

Besides, as per the rules, provision has been made for special concession for ‘Bijesthali’ of mathas (where idol or deity is stationed and worshipped) which are in continuous possession for 30 years.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said a fully online portal-based system will be established for receipt, verification and disposal of applications for settlement of Shree Jagannath Temple (SJT) lands. A land sub-committee headed by the collector and a Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bhumi Sanchalan Committee (SJMBSC) will be constituted at the district level for field verification and scrutiny of each application.

The SJTMC will issue no objection certificates for all settlements, ensuring institutional oversight. It will be integrated with the existing Bhulekh/Bhunaksha portal for real-time updation.

Besides, strong safeguards have been instituted against fraudulent settlements. A high-level appeal committee headed by the principal secretary in the Law department has been constituted for hearing complains from aggrieved parties, she said.