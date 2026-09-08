Odisha cabinet clears Rs 15,949 crore power infrastructure push across state

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved a `15,948.70 crore investment proposal under Mukhya Mantri Shakti Bikash Yojana (MMSBY) to strengthen and expand the state’s electricity transmission infrastructure.

Describing it as the largest single investment approved so far in the power sector, chief secretary Anu Garg said the fund infusion will create a stronger and future-ready transmission network to support rising industrial and urban power demand as well as the evacuation of renewable energy.

For the first time, the state will develop a 765 KV transmission network with three new 765 KV grid substations planned at Khuntuni, Duburi and Kolabira. Two new 400 KV grid substations at Kansbahal and Titilagarh have also been approved. With six such substations already under construction and five operational, the total number of 400 KV substations will rise to 13.

At the 220 KV level, 10 more grid substations have received approval. Six new 220 KV substations have become operational over the past two years while 11 are under construction. The total number is expected to rise from 54 to 75, enabling 220 KV ring networks in Rourkela, Sambalpur and Bargarh. Bhubaneswar’s 220 KV ring network was completed in March 2026.

The expanded network will also facilitate evacuation of power from floating solar projects on the Hirakud and Indravati reservoirs and land-based solar projects in western and southern Odisha, Garg said.