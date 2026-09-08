Odisha feels the pinch as onion prices skyrocket to Rs 70 per kg

BHUBANESWAR: Onion prices have started rising across the state with retail rates climbing to Rs 65-Rs 70 a kg amid tightening supplies from Karnataka and higher wholesale prices in Maharashtra’s major mandis, particularly Nashik.

Traders in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack attributed the increase to high prices in source markets. Maharashtra, especially Nashik, is currently the principal source of onion for Odisha as arrivals from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have remained limited.

Odisha’s daily onion requirement is estimated at around 2,500-3,000 tonne. “Supply from Nashik is normal but wholesale prices there have risen to nearly double the normal level of around `2,000 per quintal,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasayee Sangha, Shakti Shankar Mishra.

He said wholesale onion in Bhubaneswar is currently selling at Rs 38-Rs 40 a kg, adding that the retail price should ideally be around Rs 50 a kg. “If retail traders are selling at a higher price, the government should be blamed,” Mishra said adding, market inspectors of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department have been asked to take action against traders charging excessive prices.

The department’s market intelligence wing monitors prices of essential commodities on a daily basis. Traders, however, said the immediate pressure on prices was largely due to supply constraints. “There has been no supply from Karnataka for the last two-three days. Odisha is now almost entirely dependant on Nashik markets, one of the country’s major onion-producing regions,” Mishra said.