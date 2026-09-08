Prisoner convicted of rape escapes from Odisha's Nuapada jail

NUAPADA : A prisoner convicted of rape escaped from Nuapada sub-jail on Monday morning, raising serious questions over security arrangements at the facility.

The escaped convict is Biswabihari Majhi (30) of Kandulkona village under Sinapali police limits. He was serving a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.

According to jail authorities, Majhi escaped from the prison at around 8 am while routine cleaning work was underway. He allegedly took advantage of the situation and managed to evade the security personnel.

Superintendent of Nuapada sub-jail Balaram Majhi said, “A high alert was issued immediately after the incident. An extensive search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the fugitive convict.”

Majhi was convicted in a rape case registered in 2021. The Nuapada court had sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2023.

The incident has raised concern over how a convicted prisoner managed to escape from the jail under strict security. Authorities have assured that the circumstances leading to the escape, including any possible negligence on the part of jail personnel, will be thoroughly investigated.