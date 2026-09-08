Ragging rears its head in government-run school in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Fresh allegations of ragging and physical assault have emerged in yet another government-run residential school in Rayadada district, in this instance from a hostel in Penta area located in between Rayagada-Therubali.

This incident came to light after a video purportedly showing an 11-year-old Class VI student crying and recounting alleged harassment at the hostel surfaced on social media. According to the allegations made in the video, a Class X student physically assaulted junior students, with the Class VI boy allegedly suffering an injury to his left hand. The student alleged that seniors forced juniors to perform chores such as washing clothes and cleaning utensils and, in an especially disturbing allegation, also forced them to remove their pants.

The identity of the person who recorded the video is not known. Local residents said they alerted the victim’s family after learning about the alleged incidents. The victim’s family had not reached Rayagada till the last report came in.

Rayagada district welfare officer Asima Rao said officials were verifying the video’s authenticity. “I have informed higher authorities about the matter, and I was told there is no truth to the allegations. However, I have initiated an investigation,” Rao said.

The allegations have refocused attention on an earlier ragging episode reported at another government residential school in the district. Last month, more than 20 Class IX students at the SSD High School in Rivalakana were allegedly assaulted after complaining to the headmaster about harassment by senior boarders.

According to reports, a group of Class X students allegedly cornered the juniors inside a room and beat them up with cricket bats, sticks and coconut fronds. Several students reportedly required treatment at hospital. Subsequently, seven Class X students were expelled and issued transfer certificates.