Safety fear disrupts iron ore loading at Paradip port after Ocean Winner disaster

PARADIP: The sinking of Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner in the Bay of Bengal has triggered apprehension among vessel masters over loading and transporting iron ore during monsoon.

According to sources, the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) recently served a notice on MV OTHRYS, asking it to load its allotted iron ore cargo. However, the vessel’s master reportedly restricted loading of moisture-laden iron ore from the allotted plot, citing safety concerns following the Ocean Winner tragedy.

As per the PPA’s daily traffic report, MV OTHRYS has been moored at the South Quay berth since August 21 to export 62,000 tonnes of iron ore to China. The vessel has so far loaded only 26,873 tonnes and has not accepted the remaining 35,127 tonnes. As a result, the vessel has remained at the berth for around 20 days.

Earlier, MV BBG Kindness docked at the New Iron berth on August 9 to load 61,140 tonnes of iron ore for export to China. Its master also reportedly restricted loading of moisture-laden iron ore due to concerns over the safety of carrying excess cargo during the rainy season. The vessel subsequently sailed from Paradip after loading only 37,396 tonnes.

Though there is no blanket pronouncement or ban on transporting iron ore during monsoon, Indian maritime safety regulations prescribe stringent safeguards for loading and carriage of solid bulk cargoes, particularly cargoes susceptible to liquefaction.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), in accordance with the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code, has prescribed safety measures for cargoes that may liquefy. The guidelines require proper risk assessment, moisture testing and compliance with cargo safety requirements.

The IMSBC Code contains specific provisions concerning solid bulk cargoes that may pose a liquefaction risk. Iron ore fines require particular attention to moisture content and the Transportable Moisture Limit (TML).