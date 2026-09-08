Two arrested for pre-planned attack that left woman dead in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Monday arrested two persons, including a habitual offender allegedly running an organised crime syndicate, in connection with a pre-planned attack on state highway-17 near Dakhinapur that left two men seriously injured and a woman dead in March this year.

The accused are Rama Krushna Nahak (39) of Dakhinapur and Paresh Lenka (25) of Chanchadapalli.

According to police, the accused intercepted Nilamadhaba Sahu and his friend Amir Kunda at around 1.30 pm on March 17 over a previous dispute. They allegedly attacked the duo with swords and choppers after ramming their motorcycle with a car.

The four-wheeler then hit another motorcycle, killing a woman pillion rider on the spot. The two victims sustained serious injuries and were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused duo was roaming in Berhampur area when they were apprehended. A firearm with two live cartridges was recovered from them. Police also seized the car allegedly used in the attack and a sword. Earlier, a Royal Enfield motorcycle had been recovered from them.

Police said Nahak has criminal antecedents including a double-murder case. He allegedly operated an organised crime syndicate.

Investigators suspect that the assault was a planned conspiracy to eliminate a rival, involving other associates. Both the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.