CM Majhi reaches UAE on four-day visit, to meet investors, businessmen today

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday embarked on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading a high-level business delegation to engage global investors, financial institutions and industry leaders as part of his second international investment outreach.

After arrival in Abu Dhabi, the chief minister reviewed preparations for a series of business and investor meetings scheduled from September 9 to 11. He also met the Ambassador of India to the UAE and discussed strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between India and the UAE. He emphasised the need to provide continued support and facilitation to Odias working and residing in the region.

“Odisha has entered a new phase of industrial growth and our engagement with the UAE is an important part of this journey. We have come here not only to invite investment but to build long-term partnerships based on trust, technology, value creation and employment,” Majhi said.

He said the state government’s focus is on converting investment interest into projects on the ground, generating employment and positioning Odisha as a competitive destination for global businesses.

The first day of the outreach on Wednesday will include meetings with International Holding Company (IHC) and its business verticals, the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), the UAE Minister of Investment and other senior investment stakeholders. A focused engagement with investors from the petrochemicals and chemicals sectors is also scheduled.