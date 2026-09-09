Cuttack Municipal Corporation to set up three more ponds for idol immersion

CUTTACK: In a bid to make the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols smoother, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to set up three new temporary ponds at Jobra, Mata Matha and Netaji Nagar this year.

Ganesh Puja will be celebrated on September 14 at hundreds of puja pandals spread across the city. The immersion of the diols would be conducted in a staggered manner. The Cuttack police and civic body have decided that the immersion ceremonies would be done on four Sundays - September 20, September 27, October 4 and October 11.

Mayor Subhash Singh said earlier, 10 temporary ponds were being dug up on Mahanadi and Kathajodi river beds. This year there will be three more to streamline the ceremony.

The Commissionerate Police too had recently held a preparatory meeting to discuss arrangements for the festival, including the immersion ceremony. Chaired by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, the meeting was attended by other police officials, members of puja committees, peace committee representatives and different political parties.

Police have warned the puja committees against forced collection of donation, stressing a zero tolerance approach would be adopted against such practice. The puja committees were also asked to strictly follow all rules and regulations prescribed for the celebration.

This apart, the meeting also decided that the puja committees/organisers will be permitted to use six sound boxes with the sound limit not exceeding 65 decibels during the immersion procession. For immersion processions, permission will be granted for four trolleys and six sound boxes.

It has also been decided not to allow use of distorted idols of Lord Ganesh. Puja organisers constructing such idols will not be granted permission, the meeting was informed.