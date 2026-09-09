Electrocution death of woman and daughter in Odisha's Karlasoda village triggers protest

BHAWANIPATNA: A woman and her 20-year-old daughter were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire at Karlasoda village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Lalita Naik and her daughter Shital Naik (20) of Karlasoda.

According to locals, Shital was hanging clothes to dry when she accidentally touched a live electricity wire and was electrocuted. In a bid to rescue her, Lalita rushed to Shital’s aid but she too received a powerful shock and suffered critical injuries.

Family members alleged that no ambulance arrived despite repeated calls. They were forced to transport both the mother-daughter duo to Kalahandi district headquarters hospital by an auto-rickshaw. The family further claimed that at the hospital, both were declared dead without being properly examined.

Alleging delay in ambulance response and negligence in medical treatment, family members and villagers placed the two bodies in front of the Kalahandi collector’s office and staged protest. The agitation was later called off after police intervened. The bodies were subsequently taken to Karlasoda village for funeral rites.

Additional district magistrate Tanmaya Kumar Darwan said an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations of family members of the victims. Clarification would be sought from the ambulance service provider and the CDMO. Necessary assistance will be provided to the bereaved family members from the Red Cross fund, he added.