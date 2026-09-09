Families affected by SAMALEI seek rehabilitation

SAMBALPUR: Protest over the proposed displacement of families for phase-II of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) intensified on Tuesday with a large number of affected people staging dharna in front of the district rural development agency (DRDA) office demanding rehabilitation before their eviction for the project.

The agitators insisted that alternative residential land and houses must be provided before the displacement process is taken forward. They said during the phase-I of the project, affected families had been provided alternative land for rehabilitation. However, they alleged that under phase-II, the administration was proceeding with displacement primarily through compensation payments without ensuring permanent alternative housing.

“We are not opposed to Phase-II of SAMALEI project. But development cannot mean making poor families homeless. Rehabilitation must come first, followed by displacement. The government must provide land and ensure that every affected family has a secure place to live before their existing homes are taken away,” said Progressive Sambalpur convenor Sanjit Mohanty.

The protesters alleged that basic civic facilities were being withdrawn even before rehabilitation arrangements had been made. Drinking water supply in the affected area has reportedly remained disrupted for around eight days, causing difficulties for women, children and elderly residents.