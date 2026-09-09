Families affected by SAMALEI seek rehabilitation

SAMBALPUR: Protest over the proposed displacement of families for phase-II of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) intensified on Tuesday with a large number of affected people staging dharna in front of the district rural development agency (DRDA) office demanding rehabilitation before their eviction for the project.
The agitators insisted that alternative residential land and houses must be provided before the displacement process is taken forward. They said during the phase-I of the project, affected families had been provided alternative land for rehabilitation. However, they alleged that under phase-II, the administration was proceeding with displacement primarily through compensation payments without ensuring permanent alternative housing.
“We are not opposed to Phase-II of SAMALEI project. But development cannot mean making poor families homeless. Rehabilitation must come first, followed by displacement. The government must provide land and ensure that every affected family has a secure place to live before their existing homes are taken away,” said Progressive Sambalpur convenor Sanjit Mohanty.
The protesters alleged that basic civic facilities were being withdrawn even before rehabilitation arrangements had been made. Drinking water supply in the affected area has reportedly remained disrupted for around eight days, causing difficulties for women, children and elderly residents.
During the protest, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply Minister Rabi Narayan Naik met the affected families and accepted their memorandum. He assured them that the drinking water supply would be restored.
Later, a delegation led by Mohanty held discussions with district collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar, SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri and sub-collector Pushpanjali Panda on rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families.
During the meeting, the administration reportedly informed the delegation that the government would provide house rent to affected families until alternative land was made available. However, the displaced families rejected the proposal, arguing that the proposed rent assistance was too low to secure suitable accommodation at prevailing market rates.
The sub-collector said a survey would be conducted to identify affected families and households that are eligible under the Jaga Mission and Basundhara scheme. Subsequently, the eligible families would be rehabilitated.