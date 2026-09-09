Fishermen protest with body at Odisha's Paradip port after ‘denial’ of entry for timely aid

PARADIP: Fishermen of Sandhakuda staged demonstration with the body of a colleague in front of Paradip Port Gate No. 4 on Monday, alleging that he died after their boat carrying him was not allowed to enter the berth for timely access to hospital.

According to a source, five fishermen from Sandhakuda ventured into the sea on Monday for fishing. During fishing, their boat tilted after contact with a tidal wave. One of the fishermen, Lenka Apana, 29, lost his balance and hit his chest on the boat. He fell ill and began vomiting.

The source said, Apana’s condition worsened and the other fishermen decided to take him to through a Paradip Port berth for quicker medical help. They reportedly avoided the Mahanadi river mouth near Nehrubangla as the area was rough and affected by low tide, making navigation difficult and the route longer.

The tense fishermen requested a patrolling boat operated by the CISF to allow them to enter the port berth with the ailing Apana. They also sought the intervention of the Paradip Port control room. However, the CISF personnel reportedly informed them that permission from higher authorities at the control room was required for entry, the source said.

According to the fishermen, the control room officials did not permit the boat to enter the berth, citing vessel movement between midnight and 12.30 am. They were allegedly told that access would not be granted until around 3 am.