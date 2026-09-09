Headmaster suspended for taking MDM rice packets in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: The headmaster of Gopaljew Upper Primary School, Kailash Chandra Pradhan, has been suspended for allegedly taking two packets of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) rice from the school premises without informing the school management committee or the authorities concerned.

Pradhan allegedly took the rice packets on Janmashtami, which was a holiday, and left on a motorcycle. One of the packets reportedly opened, causing some rice to spill onto the ground. Pradhan allegedly began gathering the rice from the ground.

Local residents questioned him about the rice, following which Pradhan allegedly left the spot. Some locals recorded the incident and circulated the video on social media, alleging irregularities in the handling of MDM rice.

Locals alerted Block Education Officer (BEO) of Naugaon, Dillip Kumar Badapanda, about the incident. Badapanda directed cluster resource centre coordinator Sukant Jhankar to conduct an inquiry and report.

After receiving the report, Badapanda said the inquiry found the headmaster had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the transportation of MDM rice. “Prima facie evidence of misconduct was found against the headmaster. Based on the inquiry report, he was placed under suspension.”