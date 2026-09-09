IRRI to provide technical support to Odisha in value addition of Kalajeera rice

BHUBANESWAR: The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) will provide technical support to Odisha for expanding the cultivation, value addition and market promotion of indigenous rice varieties, particularly the aromatic ‘Kalajeera’ rice.

This was discussed at a meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan between deputy chief minister and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. The IRRI delegation led by its principal scientist Nese Srinivasulu included head of IRRI, Odisha, Mukund Variar.

Officials said the discussions focused on preserving the natural aroma and quality of Kalajeera and other low-glycemic-index (Low-GI) rice varieties while developing value-added food products from broken rice. IRRI will extend technical assistance for processing and product development.

The state government plans to take up Kalajeera cultivation as a model demonstration project, leveraging its premium market price and higher returns for farmers. The collaboration will also seek to turn farmers into micro-entrepreneurs by strengthening local rice mills and promoting establishment of parboiled rice milling units.

The delegation also invited the Singh Deo to the upcoming national-level buyer-seller business conference ‘Beyond the Bowl’.

The meeting also covered the project ‘Women entrepreneurship development through rice value addition’, under which the state will exchange knowledge and experiences with scientists from Philippines. The initiative will support women entrepreneurs in rice-based value addition and enterprises.