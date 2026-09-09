Jharkhand girl raped at shelter home in Odisha; guard, minor held

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Tuesday arrested the watchman of a government-funded shelter home and a 13-year-old juvenile for allegedly raping a tribal girl who lived at the facility.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by the two accused, resulting in her becoming four months pregnant. The 28-year-old watchman was employed at the child care institute where the accused juvenile also stayed.

The survivor, a Jharkhand native, was rescued by the Childline, Kendrapara in 2023 and placed at the shelter home by the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Around two months ago, she was sent back to her home in Jharkhand after officials traced her address, said Kendrapara district child protection officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo.

According to the FIR filed by the chairperson of CWC of the Jharkhand district concerned, the girl was allegedly raped several times by the two accused. Jharkhand police forwarded the complaint to Kendrapara police for investigation.

“Acting on the complaint, we launched an investigation and arrested the watchman under section 70(2) of the BNS and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act,” said the investigation officer.

Police said the girl’s pregnancy came to light after her mother noticed physical changes and informed the CWC. A medical examination confirmed that she was four months pregnant. Investigation is underway and more persons are likely to be arrested in this connection, said the investigation officer.

The district administration has initiated action against the shelter home and shifted all its residents to another facility, said Kendrapara CWC chairperson Swagatika Patra.