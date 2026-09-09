Odisha STF begins probe into rescue of five orangutans from Balasore forest

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Wednesday began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rescue of five orangutan infants from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore.
As part of the investigation, an STF team visited Nandankanan to gather crucial details about the rescue operation.
The baby apes were transported to Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday night and have since been kept in quarantine, said Zoo authorities.
Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said there is a possibility of an international racket being involved in the trafficking of the non-native animals.
“A detailed investigation will ascertain how the orangutans reached the coastal forest and who all are involved in it. We are also approaching the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) for the investigation,” Singhkhuntia said.
The mnister also visited Nandankanan to review the care and management arrangements for the five infants.
He inspected the quarantine and care facilities and reviewed specialised measures, including round-the-clock surveillance, health monitoring, regular milk feeding and dedicated care by a team of animal keepers working in shifts.
Strict biosecurity, sanitation and hygiene protocols are being followed, along with the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, Singhkhuntia said.
He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff and also advised the authorities to continue providing specialised and intensive care to ensure the health and well-being of the rescued orangutans.
PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha, Additional PCCF Manoj V Nair and NZP director Sanath Kumar accompanied the Minister during his visit.
Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase said three caretakers have been assigned exclusively to look after the baby orangutans. The keepers have been instructed not to handle other animals to minimise the risk of infection and are following precautionary measures, including the use of masks and gloves.
“Orangutans have many behavioural similarities with humans and hand-rearing them will not be difficult. They are also staying together as a group, which should help them acclimatise to human care,” Mirase said.
Feeding is being carried out in consultation with experts from Mysuru Zoo, with the infants being fed every two hours.
A dedicated veterinary expert has also been engaged to monitor their health round the clock, while keepers are working in three shifts to manage their care and feeding, he said.
"The orangutans have kept in an air-conditioned area at present. Based on our past experience, we hope they will gradually acclimatise to the current environment,” Mirase said.