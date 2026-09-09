Odisha STF begins probe into rescue of five orangutans from Balasore forest

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Wednesday began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rescue of five orangutan infants from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore.

As part of the investigation, an STF team visited Nandankanan to gather crucial details about the rescue operation.

The baby apes were transported to Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday night and have since been kept in quarantine, said Zoo authorities.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said there is a possibility of an international racket being involved in the trafficking of the non-native animals.

“A detailed investigation will ascertain how the orangutans reached the coastal forest and who all are involved in it. We are also approaching the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) for the investigation,” Singhkhuntia said.

The mnister also visited Nandankanan to review the care and management arrangements for the five infants.

He inspected the quarantine and care facilities and reviewed specialised measures, including round-the-clock surveillance, health monitoring, regular milk feeding and dedicated care by a team of animal keepers working in shifts.

Strict biosecurity, sanitation and hygiene protocols are being followed, along with the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, Singhkhuntia said.