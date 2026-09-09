Plus II student found hanging in Odisha hostel; family alleges murder

CUTTACK: A Plus II science student was found hanging in a room of a private institute hostel at CDA-Sector-10 here on Tuesday night.
The 17-year-old, a student of a private higher secondary school here, was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The matter came to light on Wednesday after the boy's family alleged that he was murdered, claiming that he had earlier complained of receiving death threats from some fellow students.
The family claimed they were informed at about 10.58 pm on Tuesday that their ward's health condition had deteriorated. "A teacher, Sangram, called me and said my son’s health had deteriorated and asked me to come. I repeatedly requested to speak to my son over the phone, but they did not connect the call. When our family members reached the institute, we were told that my son had been taken to a hospital," said the deceased's father.
The father also alleged that a clash had taken place between two groups on Teachers’ Day, following which some fellow students had threatened to kill him.
“I suspect foul play in my son’s death. He had earlier told me that some students in the hostel had threatened him. I had asked him to inform the teachers. I suspect that around 25 students may have attacked him. He had sustained bruises and bleeding injuries,” he alleged.
The family lodged a complaint in CDA Phase-2 Model Police Station seeking a thorough investigation into the case. While institution authorities were not available for comment, IIC of CDA Phase-2 Model Police Station Anuradha Martha said police have seized the body and launched an investigation into the case.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)