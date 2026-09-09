Plus II student found hanging in Odisha hostel; family alleges murder

CUTTACK: A Plus II science student was found hanging in a room of a private institute hostel at CDA-Sector-10 here on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old, a student of a private higher secondary school here, was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after the boy's family alleged that he was murdered, claiming that he had earlier complained of receiving death threats from some fellow students.

The family claimed they were informed at about 10.58 pm on Tuesday that their ward's health condition had deteriorated. "A teacher, Sangram, called me and said my son’s health had deteriorated and asked me to come. I repeatedly requested to speak to my son over the phone, but they did not connect the call. When our family members reached the institute, we were told that my son had been taken to a hospital," said the deceased's father.

The father also alleged that a clash had taken place between two groups on Teachers’ Day, following which some fellow students had threatened to kill him.