Sambalpur MP Pradhan reviews development works

SAMBALPUR: Former Union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here on Tuesday.

A major thrust of the meeting was on expanding irrigation coverage in the district. Pradhan said around 80,000 hectares of farmland is currently under irrigation, covering nearly 50 per cent of the cultivated area. While irrigation coverage has reached 70-80 per cent in blocks such as Dhanakauda and Maneswar, the district has set a target of bringing another 50,000 hectares under irrigation over next two to five years.

He said a district-level hydrology map would be prepared by assessing canals, streams, water bodies, tanks and in-stream storage potential in the Mahanadi command area.

The meeting called for wider deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps under PM-KUSUM in upland blocks such as Naktideul, Rairakhol, Kuchinda, Bamra and Jamankira. Restoration of the Hirakud canal system and expediting in-stream projects were also discussed.

Pradhan said redevelopment of Sambalpur railway station was underway at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. Modernisation of Hirakud, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol and Rengali stations along with construction of third and fourth railway lines was also reviewed.

Pradhan urged officials and elected representatives to work in close coordination to ensure faster implementation of development projects.