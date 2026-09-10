BPUT sets new record by publishing results of 93K students within 48 hours

ROURKELA: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, has improved its record for the fastest declaration of examination results, as recognised by the India Book of Records (IBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR), by publishing results of over 93,000 students within 48 hours of examinations.

BPUT vice-chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath on Wednesday said the Even Semester (Regular/Back) examinations for 2025-26 were conducted at 172 centres between April 29 and June 8, with results published within two days of the last examination. He said the exercise involved 93,362 students from the second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth semesters, with a total of 5,09,515 answer scripts evaluated.

The examinations covered 16 UG and PG courses, including BTech, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Crafts, Integrated BTech and MTech, MTech, MBA, BCA, MCA, BArch and BPharm, among others, across 126 specialisations and branches.

A total of 1,541 faculty members were engaged in evaluating the answer scripts through 52 evaluation centres.

Rath said after the examinations at the respective centres, all answer scripts were collected at 13 nodal collection centres across Odisha the same day and securely transported to the BPUT headquarters in Rourkela the following day.

At BPUT, the answer scripts were checked, compiled, coded and scanned before being uploaded to the cloud server for digital evaluation. Teachers evaluated the scanned answer booklets at their designated e-evaluation centres between 7 am and 9 pm.