BPUT sets new record by publishing results of 93K students within 48 hours

ROURKELA: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, has improved its record for the fastest declaration of examination results, as recognised by the India Book of Records (IBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR), by publishing results of over 93,000 students within 48 hours of examinations.
BPUT vice-chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath on Wednesday said the Even Semester (Regular/Back) examinations for 2025-26 were conducted at 172 centres between April 29 and June 8, with results published within two days of the last examination. He said the exercise involved 93,362 students from the second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth semesters, with a total of 5,09,515 answer scripts evaluated.
The examinations covered 16 UG and PG courses, including BTech, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Crafts, Integrated BTech and MTech, MTech, MBA, BCA, MCA, BArch and BPharm, among others, across 126 specialisations and branches.
A total of 1,541 faculty members were engaged in evaluating the answer scripts through 52 evaluation centres.
Rath said after the examinations at the respective centres, all answer scripts were collected at 13 nodal collection centres across Odisha the same day and securely transported to the BPUT headquarters in Rourkela the following day.
At BPUT, the answer scripts were checked, compiled, coded and scanned before being uploaded to the cloud server for digital evaluation. Teachers evaluated the scanned answer booklets at their designated e-evaluation centres between 7 am and 9 pm.
Teams from the IBR and ABR have arrived at BPUT to formally recognise the university’s improved performance at an award ceremony to be held on the campus on Thursday.
The BPUT’s previous best was achieved after the Odd Semester examinations held between January 12 and February 3, when results for 67,963 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students were declared within 48 hours. The examinations involved the evaluation of 3,51,264 answer scripts. The university has now repeated the feat on a much larger scale.
Rath said students should not have to suffer mentally or academically because of delays in the declaration of results. “Faster publication of results enables students to plan effectively for their next academic or career journey,” he added. The BPUT has 166 constituent and affiliated colleges with a student strength of around 1.5 lakh.