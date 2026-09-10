Fresh low pressure to form today in Odisha, trigger extremely heavy rains in Mayurbhanj

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and trigger widespread rains in Odisha for the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the national weather body, Mayurbhanj, which was one of the districts to have endured five waves of floods in less than two months, may experience extremely heavy rainfall (204.5 or more) on Thursday under the impact of the new weather system.

An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast which is expected to trigger formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood within the next 24 hours, said the IMD.

One or two places in Mayurbhanj are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while a few places in the district are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall activity may also prevail in Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts during the period. Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on Friday.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said, “Due to the low pressure system, Odisha is likely to experience widespread light to moderate rains or thundershowers till Saturday.”

The regional met office has cautioned that the heavy deluge may trigger landslides/mudslides, damage to vulnerable structures, localised flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

It also informed that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 km to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph may prevail along and off Odisha coast till Friday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast in the next 48 hours.